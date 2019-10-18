Steven A. Markel Sells 250 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,146.66, for a total transaction of $286,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,209,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,127.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,164.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,097.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

