Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $18.83 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

In related news, major shareholder Topsoe Holding A/S Haldor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 1,285,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,567,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,683,475 shares of company stock worth $90,953,600.

IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

