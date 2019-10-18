Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.52.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

