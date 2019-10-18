StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,434,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,572,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

