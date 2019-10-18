Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. 212,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.57. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

