Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,580. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

