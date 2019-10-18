Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 2,572 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. 103,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,177. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

