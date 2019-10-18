Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

HON stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 191,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

