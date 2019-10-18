Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 61,589 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 58.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,589 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

FNDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,003. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

