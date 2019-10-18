Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of MO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 6,074,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,845,631. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

