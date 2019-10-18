Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 5,774 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 243,000.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,661. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.