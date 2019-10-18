Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 818,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,175.51. The company has a market cap of $863.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

