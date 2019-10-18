Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.