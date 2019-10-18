Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,619,000 after purchasing an additional 109,262 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

