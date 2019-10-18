Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 7,407 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after buying an additional 232,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 457,907 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after buying an additional 251,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 895,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,310. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

