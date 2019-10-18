Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 13th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

