Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 146.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,591. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

