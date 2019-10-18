Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.51 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,191,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $53.55. 346,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

