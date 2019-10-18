Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

