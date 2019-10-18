Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after acquiring an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after acquiring an additional 455,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.52.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

