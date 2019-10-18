Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,625 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. 68,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

