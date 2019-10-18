Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.88.

SU stock opened at C$39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.12. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$35.53 and a one year high of C$47.20.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

