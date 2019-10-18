SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. SunTrust Banks posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STI traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.