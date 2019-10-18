SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. SunTrust Banks posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunTrust Banks.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STI traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.