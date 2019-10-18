SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Sleep Number Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Sleep Number stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.