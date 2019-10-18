Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.24. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 5,591,168 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCON. ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superconductor Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

