Susan L. Decker Sells 333 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COST opened at $301.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

