Svb Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($7.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.82). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($5.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($11.51) EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RETA. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

RETA opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.