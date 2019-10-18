Svb Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Svb Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. 10,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,472. Repligen has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,971,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

