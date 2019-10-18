Swipe (SXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.63 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $117.14 million and $41.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00024483 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00228485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.01147323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089486 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

