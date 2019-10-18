Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Up to $33.98

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.26, but opened at $33.98. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 6,907,515 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

