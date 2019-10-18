Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,723,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

