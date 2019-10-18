TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,319. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

