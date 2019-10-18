Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.16 ($19.95).

TTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ETR:TTK traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €11.42 ($13.28). The company had a trading volume of 94,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $749.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Takkt has a one year low of €10.70 ($12.44) and a one year high of €16.18 ($18.81).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

