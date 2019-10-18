Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.25. The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 114284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

