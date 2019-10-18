Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.01142337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.