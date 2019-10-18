TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 216.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com stock traded down $23.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,763.64. 232,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,021. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $874.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,774.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.