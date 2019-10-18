TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 96.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $57.75.

