TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 325 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 19,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $92.27.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

