TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 696,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 130,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,576. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

