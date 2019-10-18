Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by Analysts at New Street Research

Stock analysts at New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 527,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,112. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

