Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TEF opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Telefonica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 15.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Telefonica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

