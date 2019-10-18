TENA Market Capitalization Achieves $157,461.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market cap of $157,461.00 and $9,654.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00229033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.01140662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.