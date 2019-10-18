Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.8%

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A Company Profile (NYSE:TVE)

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.