Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jaguar Listed Property LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises 4.6% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Terreno Realty worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

TRNO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,834. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

