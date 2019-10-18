Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 5,190,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,649. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

