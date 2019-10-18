Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.06 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

