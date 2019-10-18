Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 657,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,398. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

