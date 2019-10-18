Thar Token (THAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $44,349.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005623 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

