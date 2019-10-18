ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.02

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $13.32. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 7,732,712 shares.

TKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.32 ($17.81).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.34 and its 200-day moving average is €12.03.

About ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

