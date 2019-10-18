Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLRY. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Tilray has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $159.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tilray by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

